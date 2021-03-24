westpac
Westpac hires KFC's Annabel Fribence to oversee brand and marketing
Australian bank has tapped long-time food and beverage marketer to help strengthen its engagement with customers, stakeholders and communities.
Life is a wild ride, so you need a good...bank?
A new campaign for Australia's Westpac by DDB Sydney combines the work of four different directors to paint a somewhat surreal montage of life's eventful moments.
Westpac Bank focuses on ‘sandwiched’ generation in New Zealand
AUCKLAND – Westpac Bank has released a new TVC for its ‘Start asking’ campaign, putting the spotlight on the ‘sandwiched’ generation, aka ‘the bank of mum and dad’.
Westpac campaign asks New Zealand to 'Start asking' money questions
NEW ZEALAND - A new campaign for Westpac New Zealand features questions from the heart-rending to the ridiculous in an effort to encourage consumers to 'Start asking' questions about their money.
Campaign Asia-Pacific bestows 2011 PR Awards
HONG KONG – MSLGROUP Asia, GolinHarris, Westpac Media Relations, Burson-Marsteller, Waggener Edstrom and the Ford WPP X Team won top honours here Friday evening as Campaign Asia-Pacific handed out the 2011 PR Awards.
Mediacom Australia wins back Westpac
SYDNEY - Mediacom Australia has won Westpac's media account after a three-way pitch with incumbent agency OMD, and UM.
