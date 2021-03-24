westpac

Westpac hires KFC's Annabel Fribence to oversee brand and marketing
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Westpac hires KFC's Annabel Fribence to oversee brand and marketing

Australian bank has tapped long-time food and beverage marketer to help strengthen its engagement with customers, stakeholders and communities.

Life is a wild ride, so you need a good...bank?
Mar 24, 2021
Ad Nut

Life is a wild ride, so you need a good...bank?

A new campaign for Australia's Westpac by DDB Sydney combines the work of four different directors to paint a somewhat surreal montage of life's eventful moments.

Westpac Bank focuses on ‘sandwiched’ generation in New Zealand
Mar 12, 2013
Sophie Chen

Westpac Bank focuses on ‘sandwiched’ generation in New Zealand

AUCKLAND – Westpac Bank has released a new TVC for its ‘Start asking’ campaign, putting the spotlight on the ‘sandwiched’ generation, aka ‘the bank of mum and dad’.

Westpac campaign asks New Zealand to 'Start asking' money questions
Oct 29, 2012
Staff Reporters

Westpac campaign asks New Zealand to 'Start asking' money questions

NEW ZEALAND - A new campaign for Westpac New Zealand features questions from the heart-rending to the ridiculous in an effort to encourage consumers to 'Start asking' questions about their money.

Campaign Asia-Pacific bestows 2011 PR Awards
Apr 2, 2012
Staff Reporters

Campaign Asia-Pacific bestows 2011 PR Awards

HONG KONG – MSLGROUP Asia, GolinHarris, Westpac Media Relations, Burson-Marsteller, Waggener Edstrom and the Ford WPP X Team won top honours here Friday evening as Campaign Asia-Pacific handed out the 2011 PR Awards.

Mediacom Australia wins back Westpac
Oct 10, 2011
Emily Tan

Mediacom Australia wins back Westpac

SYDNEY - Mediacom Australia has won Westpac's media account after a three-way pitch with incumbent agency OMD, and UM.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

5 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

6 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

7 Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

8 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

9 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive better creative output

10 Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to improve creative