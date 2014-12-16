weixin

Weixin Channels: The next point of growth for WeChat marketing in China
21 hours ago
Minnie Wang

CHINESE PLATFORM SPOTLIGHT: Tencent's video-sharing platform within WeChat may be a latecomer in the Chinese market, but it offers marketers specific capabilities and large potential reach.

Social sellers: A new weapon for brands on WeChat
Dec 16, 2014
Philipp Dittes

Social sellers (people who are selling through WeChat but not using official WeChat shop interfaces known as 'weidian' 微店) could help to bring e-commerce on WeChat to the next level, argue Philipp Dittes and Tatjana Martens-Pearce of Globeone Shanghai.

Boutique agency to answer advertising briefs via WeChat pitch system
Feb 19, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - A six-month-old digital agency focused on luxury clients has launched a WeChat-enabled service that the agency believes will shorten the cumbersome pitching process.

Smart marketing is about the 3Cs
Jun 17, 2013
SY Lau

SY Lau, president of Tencent's online media group, deconstructs his 3C principle for marketers: content, context and channel.

Nike rolls out its first mobile campaign in China via Tencent's WeChat
Aug 14, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - After preparations since February, Nike is rolling out its first mobile campaign via WeChat (微信), the Tencent Technologies offering that is currently China's most popular social messaging app.

