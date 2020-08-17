wechat

Tencent scores a big Q2 before Trump’s WeChat ban plan
Aug 17, 2020
Wenzhuo Wu

Tencent scores a big Q2 before Trump’s WeChat ban plan

Gaming and social advertising revenue surged during Tencent's second quarter, but media ad revenue took a hit.

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
Jul 21, 2020
Ad Nut

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China

An augmented-reality campaign by VMLY&R allowed users to create and post content in WeChat and Douyin.

India bans TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, QQ among 59 apps total
Jun 30, 2020
Campaign India Team

India bans TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, QQ among 59 apps total

Government statement suggests that the decision targeting Chinese media players is to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace

WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
Jun 22, 2020
Yaling Jiang

WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry

WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”

Confined consumers boost Tencent earnings as gaming, social media units profit
May 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Confined consumers boost Tencent earnings as gaming, social media units profit

But the technology giant's media advertising revenue was hit by sweeping reductions in adspend, as multinational clients look to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

A billion users on, WeChat user growth, engagement slowing
Feb 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

A billion users on, WeChat user growth, engagement slowing

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Time spent on app may be slowing as brands and consumers consider compelling alternatives in increasingly cluttered Chinese market, reveals Totem Media report.

