Tencent scores a big Q2 before Trump’s WeChat ban plan
Gaming and social advertising revenue surged during Tencent's second quarter, but media ad revenue took a hit.
Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
An augmented-reality campaign by VMLY&R allowed users to create and post content in WeChat and Douyin.
India bans TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, QQ among 59 apps total
Government statement suggests that the decision targeting Chinese media players is to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace
WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”
Confined consumers boost Tencent earnings as gaming, social media units profit
But the technology giant's media advertising revenue was hit by sweeping reductions in adspend, as multinational clients look to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
A billion users on, WeChat user growth, engagement slowing
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Time spent on app may be slowing as brands and consumers consider compelling alternatives in increasingly cluttered Chinese market, reveals Totem Media report.
