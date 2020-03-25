we communications

Allison+Partners names Jeremy Seow as APAC MD
Mar 25, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Allison+Partners names Jeremy Seow as APAC MD

Seow was most recently Singapore CEO at WE Communications.

Where are the women CEOs in PR?
Mar 5, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Where are the women CEOs in PR?

While PR may be a female-dominated industry, the number of women often taper off higher up the ranks. We ask agency leaders about this phenomenon.

You gotta have purpose: WE Communications report
Sep 18, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

You gotta have purpose: WE Communications report

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Brands have never been more pressured to lead with purpose, according to WE Communications latest 'Brands in Motion' research.

The communication problem in the communications industry
Sep 12, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The communication problem in the communications industry

In-house comms heads open up about how PR agencies should communicate more effectively with them.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia