we communications
Allison+Partners names Jeremy Seow as APAC MD
Seow was most recently Singapore CEO at WE Communications.
Where are the women CEOs in PR?
While PR may be a female-dominated industry, the number of women often taper off higher up the ranks. We ask agency leaders about this phenomenon.
How brand purpose is driving loyalty in China
The ever-pragmatic Chinese consumer is increasingly looking beyond functionality to brands whose values align with their own
You gotta have purpose: WE Communications report
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Brands have never been more pressured to lead with purpose, according to WE Communications latest 'Brands in Motion' research.
The communication problem in the communications industry
In-house comms heads open up about how PR agencies should communicate more effectively with them.
10 ways to push consumer brands forward
What does the modern consumer look for in a brand - what puts them off, and what keeps them coming back for more? WE Communications' global Brands in Motion study set to find out and here are the key findings
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins