water
How 'distrust of corporate marketing' inspires Liquid Death's zany partnerships
A focus on defying expectations has helped the drink company climb the food chain in a crowded industry.
WE Digital to launch Towngas' new water product in China
JIANGSU / HONG KONG - WE Digital (威动营销) has earned the overall digital marketing responsibilities for Towngas Group for its sub-brand Towngas Lifestyle (港华生活家) and its new water product AquaJoy (衍悦).
CASE STUDY: How Mizone grew sales with British game show concept
Mizone, an isotonic drink brand under Danone, brought UK game show The Cube into China as an advertising-funded programme, using the game format to create parallels with the tension felt by Chinese consumers in daily life.
Case Study: Cheil and Minewater use inaction to trigger a donation drive
SEOUL - For a good cause, Minewater and Cheil Worldwide banked on the insight that consumers were willing to donate money, providing they didn't have to make an effort to do so.
Publicis Guangzhou adds bottled water brand Dinghu to its portfolio
GUANGZHOU – Publicis Guangzhou has been appointed by Chinese bottled water maker Dinghu Mountain Spring to handle its advertising strategy and product promotion.
Evian | Baby Inside | Global
Evian is hoping to bring out everybody's inner child with an international 'Baby Inside' print campaign.
