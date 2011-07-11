warner
WarnerMedia restructures several Asia business operations and leadership
Clement Schwebig to lead a new structure that unites WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Warner Bros and consumer products, gaming and location based Entertainment, in this region.
Warner TV launches in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Already popular in Singapore and Taiwan, Warner TV has been launched on to Hong Kong's pay TV airwaves, through PCCW's internet television service Now TV.
Hill & Knowlton appoints Catriona Booth Australasia GM
SYDNEY - Hill & Knowlton has appointed Catriona Booth (pictured), former director of international communications at Warner Bros Entertainment, to the newly created post of general manager for its Australasia corporate unit.
WarnerTV to launch across Asia in 2010
HONG KONG - WarnerTV, a new general entertainment television channel showcasing Warner Bros Entertainment programming specifically selected for Asian audiences, will launch in Asia in 2010.
