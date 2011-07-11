warner

WarnerMedia restructures several Asia business operations and leadership
3 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Clement Schwebig to lead a new structure that unites WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Warner Bros and consumer products, gaming and location based Entertainment, in this region.

Warner TV launches in Hong Kong
Jul 11, 2011
David Seidler

HONG KONG - Already popular in Singapore and Taiwan, Warner TV has been launched on to Hong Kong's pay TV airwaves, through PCCW's internet television service Now TV.

Hill & Knowlton appoints Catriona Booth Australasia GM
Feb 11, 2010
Nicol Nicolson

SYDNEY - Hill & Knowlton has appointed Catriona Booth (pictured), former director of international communications at Warner Bros Entertainment, to the newly created post of general manager for its Australasia corporate unit.

WarnerTV to launch across Asia in 2010
Nov 5, 2009
Kenny Lim

HONG KONG - WarnerTV, a new general entertainment television channel showcasing Warner Bros Entertainment programming specifically selected for Asian audiences, will launch in Asia in 2010.

