SINGAPORE - As TBWA seeks to expand globally, Philip Brett (pictured), group president for South and Southeast Asia, has been appointed to its Worldwide Executive Committee.
With Google poised to pull out of China, thoughts inevitably turn to the gap left in the search market.
ASIA-PACIFIC - As Asia's advertising industry booms, the older, more sophisticated markets must face up to the challenges laid down by countries on the rise.
TOKYO - Cannes Grand Prix-winning creative Tamio Koshino (pictured right) has been named as the new chairman and chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Tokyo.
The Super Bowl sees the biggest annual outpouring of TVC creativity on the planet. Some of America's - and indeed the world's - biggest brands are prepared to shell out US$3 million for a 30-second spot.
American holding company Omnicom has claimed that the fourth quarter of 2009 was "the toughest economic period" in its history.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins