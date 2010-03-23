Nicol Nicolson

Philip Brett appointed to TBWA Worldwide Executive Committee
Advertising
Mar 23, 2010
Philip Brett appointed to TBWA Worldwide Executive ...

SINGAPORE - As TBWA seeks to expand globally, Philip Brett (pictured), group president for South and Southeast Asia, has been appointed to its Worldwide Executive Committee.

POLL: Who will profit most from Google's China withdrawal?
Digital
Mar 22, 2010
POLL: Who will profit most from Google's China ...

With Google poised to pull out of China, thoughts inevitably turn to the gap left in the search market.

POLL: Which city will be Asia-Pacific's top advertising hub by 2020?
Advertising
Mar 12, 2010
POLL: Which city will be Asia-Pacific's top ...

ASIA-PACIFIC - As Asia's advertising industry booms, the older, more sophisticated markets must face up to the challenges laid down by countries on the rise.

Tamio Koshino named as chairman and chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Tokyo
Advertising
Mar 5, 2010
Tamio Koshino named as chairman and chief creative ...

TOKYO - Cannes Grand Prix-winning creative Tamio Koshino (pictured right) has been named as the new chairman and chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Tokyo.

Super Bowl scrutiny: This year's commercials reviewed
Advertising
Feb 12, 2010
Super Bowl scrutiny: This year's commercials reviewed

The Super Bowl sees the biggest annual outpouring of TVC creativity on the planet. Some of America's - and indeed the world's - biggest brands are prepared to shell out US$3 million for a 30-second spot.

Omnicom reports 15 per cent drop in Q4 income
Advertising
Feb 11, 2010
Omnicom reports 15 per cent drop in Q4 income

American holding company Omnicom has claimed that the fourth quarter of 2009 was "the toughest economic period" in its history.

