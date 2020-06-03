wall street journal
Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Slashed budgets and the compulsion to keep the lights on may deter lengthy brand-building plans from marketers, despite their importance.
Facebook reportedly gearing up to launch news section
Facebook will pay rights to news outlets for content, report says.
Bad ads disguised as content undermine trust: Dow Jones revenue chief
Ahead of his appearance at Campaign360, Dow Jones' new global chief revenue officer Josh Stinchcomb discusses innovating on custom content, shiny new ad tech tools and navigating changing audience habits.
WSJ Custom Studios renamed as The Trust
Dow Jones's brand marketing division expands and announces a new creative director.
Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong
Newspaper readers have until October 6 to convert subscriptions to online digital packages.
The case for location-based credibility
Where your content is seen is just as important as what it says.
