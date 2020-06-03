wall street journal

Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
Jun 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Slashed budgets and the compulsion to keep the lights on may deter lengthy brand-building plans from marketers, despite their importance.

Facebook reportedly gearing up to launch news section
Aug 12, 2019
Sarah Spary

Facebook reportedly gearing up to launch news section

Facebook will pay rights to news outlets for content, report says.

Bad ads disguised as content undermine trust: Dow Jones revenue chief
Feb 28, 2019
Olivia Parker

Bad ads disguised as content undermine trust: Dow Jones revenue chief

Ahead of his appearance at Campaign360, Dow Jones' new global chief revenue officer Josh Stinchcomb discusses innovating on custom content, shiny new ad tech tools and navigating changing audience habits.

WSJ Custom Studios renamed as The Trust
Feb 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

WSJ Custom Studios renamed as The Trust

Dow Jones's brand marketing division expands and announces a new creative director.

Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong
Sep 20, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong

Newspaper readers have until October 6 to convert subscriptions to online digital packages.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia