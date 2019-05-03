vml
WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson
New agency will be called VML and led by Jon Cook and Mel Edwards.
VMLY&R's ANZ co-CEO resigns
Bosilkovski is leaving to “pursue his own business interests”.
VMLY&R reorganisation taking shape in Asia
Former Y&R leaders Chris Foster and Andrea Conyard will not be part of the newly merged agency.
The story of VML: from anti-agency roots to fusion with Y&R
Few things better illustrate the march of change in the ad industry than the story of how a collective founded in Missouri 26 years ago rose to claim first-among-equal billing in a merger-verging-on-takeover with the venerable Y&R.
WPP merges Y&R and VML under Jon Cook
VML global chief executive Jon Cook has been handed the same role at the new agency being created by WPP through the merger of Y&R and VML.
Baileys picks VML as global digital agency
Mother previously handled some digital work for Baileys but VML is its first global digital agency-of-record appointment.
