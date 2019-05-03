vml

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson
5 hours ago
Ben Bold

New agency will be called VML and led by Jon Cook and Mel Edwards.

VMLY&R's ANZ co-CEO resigns
May 3, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Bosilkovski is leaving to “pursue his own business interests”.

VMLY&R reorganisation taking shape in Asia
Oct 25, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Former Y&R leaders Chris Foster and Andrea Conyard will not be part of the newly merged agency.

The story of VML: from anti-agency roots to fusion with Y&R
Oct 1, 2018
Omar Oakes

Few things better illustrate the march of change in the ad industry than the story of how a collective founded in Missouri 26 years ago rose to claim first-among-equal billing in a merger-verging-on-takeover with the venerable Y&R.

WPP merges Y&R and VML under Jon Cook
Sep 26, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

VML global chief executive Jon Cook has been handed the same role at the new agency being created by WPP through the merger of Y&R and VML.

Baileys picks VML as global digital agency
May 25, 2018
Omar Oakes

Mother previously handled some digital work for Baileys but VML is its first global digital agency-of-record appointment.

