Havas Media India and Southeast Asia CEO to depart
Nayyar will leave in May after 13 years with the group.
Adding value as a media agency: trends, tools and talent
We explore some of the major preoccupations of today's media-agency world, from consultancy expansion to building the right talent pipeline.
Havas Group names India chairman and CCO
Bobby Pawar will move from Publicis where he was MD and CCO.
Campaign360 video: Can versus want in the workplace
Havas Media APAC CEO Vishnu Mohan explains the goal of making a better work environment.
The inside story: Havas Media Malaysia lands Lenovo SEA
In this exclusive interview Campaign Asia-Pacific speaks to APAC CEO Vishnu Mohan and Malaysia CEO Andreas Vogiatzakis about the strategy behind the newly launched agency and its big regional win.
Havas Media Thailand appoints Ferdinand Gutierrez as CEO
THAILAND - Havas Media Group has appointed Ferdinand Gutierrez as chief executive officer for Havas Media Thailand, a newly created role.
