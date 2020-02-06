vishnu mohan

Havas Media India and Southeast Asia CEO to depart
Feb 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

Havas Media India and Southeast Asia CEO to depart

Nayyar will leave in May after 13 years with the group.

Adding value as a media agency: trends, tools and talent
Feb 26, 2019
Megan Gell

Adding value as a media agency: trends, tools and talent

We explore some of the major preoccupations of today's media-agency world, from consultancy expansion to building the right talent pipeline.

Havas Group names India chairman and CCO
Nov 27, 2018
Campaign India Team

Havas Group names India chairman and CCO

Bobby Pawar will move from Publicis where he was MD and CCO.

Campaign360 video: Can versus want in the workplace
Apr 10, 2017
Rick Boost

Campaign360 video: Can versus want in the workplace

Havas Media APAC CEO Vishnu Mohan explains the goal of making a better work environment.

The inside story: Havas Media Malaysia lands Lenovo SEA
Sep 30, 2016
Emily Tan

The inside story: Havas Media Malaysia lands Lenovo SEA

In this exclusive interview Campaign Asia-Pacific speaks to APAC CEO Vishnu Mohan and Malaysia CEO Andreas Vogiatzakis about the strategy behind the newly launched agency and its big regional win.

Havas Media Thailand appoints Ferdinand Gutierrez as CEO
Feb 17, 2016
Gabey Goh

Havas Media Thailand appoints Ferdinand Gutierrez as CEO

THAILAND - Havas Media Group has appointed Ferdinand Gutierrez as chief executive officer for Havas Media Thailand, a newly created role.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia