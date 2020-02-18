verizon media
Hottest digital advertising trends of 2020
If 2019 was a year of evolution and transition for digital advertising, 2020 will be about moving into new growth areas, backed by technological innovation, according to Verizon Media's Rose Tsou
Three reasons why 5G will revolutionise marketing for Asia
In a mobile-first region with an insatiable appetite for the latest tech advances, Verizon Media believes 5G is a huge opportunity for brands to create immersive campaigns that are content-rich, customised and compelling across a myriad of platforms.
Why Verizon Media says its closer to playing offense
EXCLUSIVE: After overhauling the business' brand and ad platforms, CEO Guru Gowrappan tells Campaign about his commerce-driven vision of the company, inspired by Yahoo in Taiwan.
Best spaces to work: Verizon Media Singapore
Verizon Media staff have officially settled into their newly re-designed office at Mapletree Anson in Singapore’s central business district.
Advertising’s next frontier: programmatic audio
Terrestrial radio might face a grim future, but digital audio is on the up and up.
How a tea brand inspired Taiwan office workers to dream
CASE STUDY: King of Tea took advantage of Verizon Media's Yahoo Taiwan to give brand awareness and purchase intent a boost.
