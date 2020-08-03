us

Microsoft deal to buy TikTok in US would include ANZ and Canadian markets
Aug 3, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

A 'quickly moving' deal aims to address security concerns from governments in these markets over user information and privacy.

Cocky American marketers struggle to look beyond data in China
Jan 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Failure to consider cultural and emotional factors limits their ability to crack world's second-largest economy.

Adland insiders on Advertising Week's Pitbull controversy
Sep 30, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Having 'Mr. Worldwide' and his twerking dancers close the week has caused a flurry of backlash.

BlueFocus invests in Legacy, aiming for bigger global presence
Aug 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

US-based Legacy Acquisition will be renamed Blue Impact and led by BFICG’s international business team, with Brett Marchand as CEO.

Rakuten launches North America push, with Steph Curry and puppies
Apr 9, 2019
Oliver McAteer

The brand begins an aggressive marketing campaign by ad agency Duncan Channon.

China accounts for a third of global ad-funded video market
Oct 26, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

TOP OF THE CHARTS: China is expected to overtake the US to become the world's largest market for ad-funded video-on-demand for the first time in 2018.

