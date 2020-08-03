us
Microsoft deal to buy TikTok in US would include ANZ and Canadian markets
A 'quickly moving' deal aims to address security concerns from governments in these markets over user information and privacy.
Cocky American marketers struggle to look beyond data in China
Failure to consider cultural and emotional factors limits their ability to crack world's second-largest economy.
Adland insiders on Advertising Week's Pitbull controversy
Having 'Mr. Worldwide' and his twerking dancers close the week has caused a flurry of backlash.
BlueFocus invests in Legacy, aiming for bigger global presence
US-based Legacy Acquisition will be renamed Blue Impact and led by BFICG’s international business team, with Brett Marchand as CEO.
Rakuten launches North America push, with Steph Curry and puppies
The brand begins an aggressive marketing campaign by ad agency Duncan Channon.
China accounts for a third of global ad-funded video market
TOP OF THE CHARTS: China is expected to overtake the US to become the world's largest market for ad-funded video-on-demand for the first time in 2018.
