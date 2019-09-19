universal music group
Universal Music Group and Viacom invest in Asia
Universal Music Group and Viacom, two of the world’s biggest music and TV companies, have both revealed significant investments in Asia.
Zing.vn reacts to get advertisers back
HO CHI MINH CITY - In an effort to get its advertisers back, Vietnamese social network Zing.vn has reportedly entered into an agreement with Universal Music Group for music downloads.
Universal Music SE Asia promotes Loo Yew Ming to VP position
HONG KONG - Universal Music Group (UMG) has promoted Loo Yew Ming as the new VP of digital and business development at Universal Music South East Asia effective 1 January. He will report to president Sandy Monteiro.
Profile: Universal Music Group's Sandy Monteiro
President of Universal Music Group International for Southeast Asia Sandy Monteiro says the music business must embrace digital and mobile opportunities to survive.
Universal Music Group names Sandy Monteiro president of Southeast Asia
REGIONAL - Universal Music Group, the world’s leading music company, has promoted Sandy Monteiro (pictured) to president of Southeast Asia.
