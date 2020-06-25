united nations

UN Women director: 'Being on the sidelines is almost as bad as perpetuating stereotypes'
Jun 25, 2020
Raahil Chopra

UN Women executive director and chair of UNstereotype Alliance issues rallying call to the industry to use its collective power to ensure Black Lives Matter movement triggers fundamental change.

UN unveils phase two of World Food Program cinema effort
Jun 19, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The 60-second film was conceived by ad legend Sir John Hegarty and The Garage Soho.

Toilet organisation asks world to ‘Give a shit’ in fundraising campaign
Dec 2, 2013
Benjamin Li

GLOBAL - Access to clean toilet facilities is no joke, but the World Toilet Organization, through Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore, has launched a global online campaign that has a bit of fun with the start of the North America shopping season by asking people to ‘Give a shit’ starting on ‘Brown Friday’.

Lowe teams with UN Human Rights commission to celebrate
Dec 2, 2011
Paul Howell

GLOBAL - Lowe and Partners has joined forces with the United Nations, and digital agency Fantasy Interactive, to create a unique social-media driven celebration for international human rights day on December 10.

