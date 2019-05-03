Search
typeface
2 days ago
What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?
Content agency Distillery has developed a new typeface in collaboration with hundreds of creatives around the world.
May 3, 2019
Alibaba creates a font of its own
CMO Chris Tung hopes official 'Alibaba Sans' typeface can unite the brand with partners and customers worldwide.
Dec 7, 2017
Tencent's new logo and typeface: Can you spot the difference?
Why the internet giant decided to mark its upcoming 20-year anniversary by splashing out on a new typeface.
