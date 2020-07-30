tracking
EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.
Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline
Company will 'revisit' topic as situation evolves.
What does a data-protection officer do, and do you need one?
Tealium's APAC marketing director explains the DPO Competency Framework, which must be seen as a positive step forwards and a useful tool for companies looking to establish themselves as data leaders.
Google accused of using 'GDPR workaround' to feed personal data to advertisers
Evidence submitted to Ireland's data watchdog raises questions about Google's Authorized Buyers ad exchange.
Apple set to toughen up ad tracking rules
Tech giant is burnishing its privacy credentials by cracking down on cookie workarounds.
Third-party data and cookies: Confusion explained
Third-party data and third-party cookies are not the same thing. Lotame's Southeast Asia MD explains how Google's blocking of the latter will—and won't—impact the former.
