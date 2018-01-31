Search
totallyawesome
1 day ago
Talented people need much more than boilerplate job prospects
Standard recruitment ads won't cut it anymore. The industry's best talent are looking for businesses that emanate culture, cause and coaching, writes TotallyAwesome's head of talent.
Jan 31, 2018
Kidfluencers: The rise of pint-sized digital trendsetters
They may not yet have reached their teens, but this new breed of junior content creators is taking Asia by storm. Here's what brands need to know about working with them
Jan 23, 2018
APAC kids now have their own spending power
A study by TotallyAwesome shows almost all Asian children receive pocket money—and they are increasingly sure about where they want to spend it.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins