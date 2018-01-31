totallyawesome

Talented people need much more than boilerplate job prospects
1 day ago
Jean-Michel Wu

Standard recruitment ads won't cut it anymore. The industry's best talent are looking for businesses that emanate culture, cause and coaching, writes TotallyAwesome's head of talent.

Kidfluencers: The rise of pint-sized digital trendsetters
Jan 31, 2018
Olivia Parker

They may not yet have reached their teens, but this new breed of junior content creators is taking Asia by storm. Here's what brands need to know about working with them

APAC kids now have their own spending power
Jan 23, 2018
Olivia Parker

A study by TotallyAwesome shows almost all Asian children receive pocket money—and they are increasingly sure about where they want to spend it.

