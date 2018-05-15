toshihiro yamamoto

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Igarashi will take on the role of president and CEO effective January 1, 2022. Tim Andree to become non-executive chairman.

Dentsu and Hakuhodo leaders share a stage
May 15, 2018
David Blecken

ADVERTISING WEEK: An apparently historic joint appearance skirts some key issues but provides a glimpse into what drives the leaders of two of Japan's most influential companies.

Dentsu expects work reforms to eat into profit in 2018
Feb 14, 2018
David Blecken

Dentsu's 2017 results and 2018 forecasts show that creating a better place to work is a costly business.

Dentsu appoints new president and CEO
Jan 19, 2017
David Blecken

Japan's advertising giant has named a successor to Tadashi Ishii after a year plagued by scandal.

