1 day ago
Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO
Igarashi will take on the role of president and CEO effective January 1, 2022. Tim Andree to become non-executive chairman.
May 15, 2018
Dentsu and Hakuhodo leaders share a stage
ADVERTISING WEEK: An apparently historic joint appearance skirts some key issues but provides a glimpse into what drives the leaders of two of Japan's most influential companies.
Feb 14, 2018
Dentsu expects work reforms to eat into profit in 2018
Dentsu's 2017 results and 2018 forecasts show that creating a better place to work is a costly business.
Jan 19, 2017
Dentsu appoints new president and CEO
Japan's advertising giant has named a successor to Tadashi Ishii after a year plagued by scandal.
