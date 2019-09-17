top10002019
FMCG brands reshuffle in Vietnam’s growing consumer market
In Vietnam's fast-growing economy consumers are quick to switch allegiances, especially in the FMCG category.
Electronic brands nosedive in Vietnam, but Oppo bucks anti-made-in-China trend
Chinese brands amongst biggest hit by electronics slide in Vietnam’s top local brands; while Brand Korea is at an “all-time high”.
Vietnam’s Vingroup takes on Asia’s giants
Vietnam’s largest conglomerate is expanding its portfolio, pursuing a share of the country’s smartphone market that is majority controlled by South Korea’s Samsung and China’s Oppo.
New opportunities in 'star-performer' Vietnam
The fastest-growing economy in ASEAN is driving rapid evolution in consumer behaviour.
Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?
There seems little room to move at the top of our top 100 brands ranking, but a shakeup is on the cards in the entertainment space.
Tech and auto giants a source of unshakeable pride for South Koreans
Perhaps more than in most countries, the strongest local brands in South Korea are seen to represent national spirit and the nation’s capacity for future innovation.
