top10002019

FMCG brands reshuffle in Vietnam’s growing consumer market
Sep 17, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

FMCG brands reshuffle in Vietnam’s growing consumer market

In Vietnam's fast-growing economy consumers are quick to switch allegiances, especially in the FMCG category.

Electronic brands nosedive in Vietnam, but Oppo bucks anti-made-in-China trend
Sep 17, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Electronic brands nosedive in Vietnam, but Oppo bucks anti-made-in-China trend

Chinese brands amongst biggest hit by electronics slide in Vietnam’s top local brands; while Brand Korea is at an “all-time high”.

Vietnam’s Vingroup takes on Asia’s giants
Sep 17, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Vietnam’s Vingroup takes on Asia’s giants

Vietnam’s largest conglomerate is expanding its portfolio, pursuing a share of the country’s smartphone market that is majority controlled by South Korea’s Samsung and China’s Oppo.

New opportunities in 'star-performer' Vietnam
Sep 17, 2019
Nielsen

New opportunities in 'star-performer' Vietnam

The fastest-growing economy in ASEAN is driving rapid evolution in consumer behaviour.

Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?
Sep 9, 2019
David Blecken

Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?

There seems little room to move at the top of our top 100 brands ranking, but a shakeup is on the cards in the entertainment space.

Tech and auto giants a source of unshakeable pride for South Koreans
Sep 9, 2019
David Blecken

Tech and auto giants a source of unshakeable pride for South Koreans

Perhaps more than in most countries, the strongest local brands in South Korea are seen to represent national spirit and the nation’s capacity for future innovation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia