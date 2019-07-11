tony fernandes
AirAsia claims its media business is taking flight
The brand wants its media offering to account for a tenth of revenue soon, and is working to convince brands and media agencies that it offers an attractive audience based on first-party data.
Tony Fernandes’ AirAsia plans: from airline to lifestyle brand
From digital banking and esports to restaurants, Fernandes talked about ambitious expansion goals for AirAsia at Rise conference.
'Now everyone can vote' with AirAsia
AirAsia can expect to sell more seats during peak travel period around polling day in Malaysia next month
CASE STUDY: How AirAsia increased brand scores by helping people realise their dreams
SINGAPORE - AirAsia used its first ‘Live it up in the air challenge’, a contest for flight attendant hopefuls, to improve brand awareness and showcase its fun, unconventional side.
Air Asia Expedia announces Kathleen Tan as CEO
SINGAPORE - AirAsia Expedia, the joint venture between AirAsia and online travel company Expedia, today announced it has named Kathleen Tan as chief executive officer.
AirAsia’s Fernandes to helm The Apprentice Asia
SINGAPORE – The Apprentice Asia has finally found someone to fill the all-important Donald Trump role - in the form of AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes.
