tony fernandes

AirAsia claims its media business is taking flight
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The brand wants its media offering to account for a tenth of revenue soon, and is working to convince brands and media agencies that it offers an attractive audience based on first-party data.

Tony Fernandes’ AirAsia plans: from airline to lifestyle brand
Jul 11, 2019
Christie Lee

From digital banking and esports to restaurants, Fernandes talked about ambitious expansion goals for AirAsia at Rise conference.

'Now everyone can vote' with AirAsia
Apr 13, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

AirAsia can expect to sell more seats during peak travel period around polling day in Malaysia next month

CASE STUDY: How AirAsia increased brand scores by helping people realise their dreams
Jan 10, 2013
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - AirAsia used its first ‘Live it up in the air challenge’, a contest for flight attendant hopefuls, to improve brand awareness and showcase its fun, unconventional side.

Air Asia Expedia announces Kathleen Tan as CEO
Jan 4, 2013
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - AirAsia Expedia, the joint venture between AirAsia and online travel company Expedia, today announced it has named Kathleen Tan as chief executive officer.

AirAsia’s Fernandes to helm The Apprentice Asia
Jul 13, 2011
Unknown Unknown

SINGAPORE – The Apprentice Asia has finally found someone to fill the all-important Donald Trump role - in the form of AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes.

