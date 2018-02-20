tips
Four tips to prepare your content strategy for 2021
Amid continued uncertainty in 2021, marketers should never lose sight of the value and purpose of content.
It’s time to fix how we measure
Unless we start from scratch and build systems that give us meaningful insights, we may as well move to the Caribbean, says Henry Wood at Marquis Insight.
Chinese New Year videos: Old dog, new tricks
Nick Erskine-Shaw shares a few tips on how all brands, big and small, can get in on the action as we enter the Year of the Dog.
Storytelling in 6 seconds: Tips for the shortest video ad format
BBH China's CCO shares advice based on the agency's experience converting a fairy tale into a series of ultra-short clips.
Emirates celebrates success with upgrade ‘tips’
Comic campaign is based on a universal traveller truth and the airline’s success in the TripAdvisor travel awards.
Inexperience is hurting digital content: DeVries global CEO
Heidi Hovland reveals an often overlooked issue at the heart of why we see so much bad advertising content online.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins