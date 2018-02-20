tips

Four tips to prepare your content strategy for 2021
2 days ago
Melissa Chan

Amid continued uncertainty in 2021, marketers should never lose sight of the value and purpose of content.

It’s time to fix how we measure
Feb 20, 2018
Henry Wood

Unless we start from scratch and build systems that give us meaningful insights, we may as well move to the Caribbean, says Henry Wood at Marquis Insight.

Chinese New Year videos: Old dog, new tricks
Feb 15, 2018
Nick Erskine-Shaw

Nick Erskine-Shaw shares a few tips on how all brands, big and small, can get in on the action as we enter the Year of the Dog.

Storytelling in 6 seconds: Tips for the shortest video ad format
Feb 9, 2018
Arthur Tsang

BBH China's CCO shares advice based on the agency's experience converting a fairy tale into a series of ultra-short clips.

Emirates celebrates success with upgrade ‘tips’
Jan 26, 2018
Ad Nut

Comic campaign is based on a universal traveller truth and the airline’s success in the TripAdvisor travel awards.

Inexperience is hurting digital content: DeVries global CEO
Dec 21, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Heidi Hovland reveals an often overlooked issue at the heart of why we see so much bad advertising content online.

