Timberland pledges to plant 50 million trees over five years
Sep 11, 2019
Stephen Delahunty

Timberland pledges to plant 50 million trees over five years

The brand has planted more than 10 million trees since 2001.

Timberland's Earthkeeper 2011 initiative - 1600 trees planted
Aug 30, 2011
Benjamin Li

Timberland's Earthkeeper 2011 initiative - 1600 trees planted

More than 150 global and regional ambassadors for Timberland, along with winners of its photo competition, celebrites, media representatives and PR agency PR People, have completed a week-long treeplanting initiative. The 2011 Timberland Earthkeepers CSR project planted 1600 pine trees in the Horqin Desert of Inner Mongolia during August. The event included these highlights:

Timberland pledges to plant two million trees in Inner Mongolia
Aug 15, 2011
Benjamin Li

Timberland pledges to plant two million trees in Inner Mongolia

HORQIN - Timberland's Earthkeepers 2011 programme kicks off today in Horqin, inner Mongolia. A team of 140 will plant 1,600 trees in a two-day exercise across areas of China that have suffered severe desertification, due to excessive farming.

North Face owner to buy Timberland for US$2bn
Jun 15, 2011
Maisie Mccabe

North Face owner to buy Timberland for US$2bn

GLOBAL - The Timberland Company, manufacturer of rugged boots for walkers and hip hop stars, has agreed to sell to VF Corporation, the owner of The North Face and Wrangler, for US$2 billion.

VIDEO: Timberland global marketing chief Mike Harrison
Nov 16, 2010
Marie Green

VIDEO: Timberland global marketing chief Mike Harrison

GLOBAL - Mike Harrison, global chief brand officer at Timberland, caught up with Campaign in Hong Kong to discuss the brand's success in China, CSR initiatives and target markets in 2011.

Edelman Pegasus wins PR project for Timberland APAC
Sep 1, 2010
Benjamin Li

Edelman Pegasus wins PR project for Timberland APAC

SHANGHAI - Timberland has appointed Edelman Pegasus to handle the communications strategy for its Earthkeepers programme across the region.

