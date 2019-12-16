ted lim
Dentsu Aegis' APAC chief creative officer leaves network
Ted Lim had been Dentsu's creative ambassador for its Asia-Pacific agencies outside of Japan for the past seven years.
What I hope to see at Cannes Lions: Ted Lim
The CCO of Dentsu Asia-Pacific, who is serving as president of this year's Direct Lions jury, wants to see intuition, courage and untraditional ideas.
Dentsu expands Ted Lim's SEA role to encompass Asia-Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC – Dentsu Aegis Network has promoted Ted Lim to the role of chief creative officer for Dentsu Asia-Pacific ex-Japan.
Dentsu appoints Ted Lim as chief creative officer for Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC – Dentsu Network Asia has appointed Ted Lim as regional chief creative officer for Dentsu Asia, a newly created role that is part of a plan to strengthen the agency’s creative profile outside of Japan.
Leo Burnett Singapore appoints Naga DDB veteran as CCO
SINGAPORE - Leo Burnett Group Singapore has appointed former Naga DDB ECD Ted Lim as its chief creative officer, effective July.
Ted Lim resigns after two decades with Naga DDB
MALAYSIA - Executive creative director of Naga DDB Ted Lim has decided to leave after working 20 years with the advertising agency.
