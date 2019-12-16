ted lim

Dentsu Aegis' APAC chief creative officer leaves network
Dec 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ted Lim had been Dentsu's creative ambassador for its Asia-Pacific agencies outside of Japan for the past seven years.

May 23, 2017
Ted Lim

The CCO of Dentsu Asia-Pacific, who is serving as president of this year's Direct Lions jury, wants to see intuition, courage and untraditional ideas.

Jun 18, 2015
David Blecken

ASIA-PACIFIC – Dentsu Aegis Network has promoted Ted Lim to the role of chief creative officer for Dentsu Asia-Pacific ex-Japan.

Mar 18, 2013
David Blecken

ASIA-PACIFIC – Dentsu Network Asia has appointed Ted Lim as regional chief creative officer for Dentsu Asia, a newly created role that is part of a plan to strengthen the agency’s creative profile outside of Japan.

May 29, 2012
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Leo Burnett Group Singapore has appointed former Naga DDB ECD Ted Lim as its chief creative officer, effective July.

Jul 27, 2011
Chantelle Pang

MALAYSIA - Executive creative director of Naga DDB Ted Lim has decided to leave after working 20 years with the advertising agency.

