LONDON - DEK has appointed Grayling to manage its corporate profile globally, with particular focus to be given to Europe and Asia.
SYDNEY - Wunderman has opened a specialist promotions division to expend the growing opportunities in the promotional digital space.
SHANGHAI – Rovio, creator of the mobile game Angry Birds, has announced a partnership with the mobile advertising network, Madhouse, in China.
KUALA LUMPUR - Friso is using Facebook in a unique digital campaign to engage the attention of mothers in Malaysia.
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
SHENZEN – Burson-Marsteller China has announced the opening of a new office in Shenzhen. It which will be led by Kelly Yang, who previously directed in Burson-Marsteller China’s Guangzhou operation.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins