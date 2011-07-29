Chantelle Pang

DEK assigns Grayling to oversee global communications initiatives
PR
Jul 29, 2011
Chantelle Pang

DEK assigns Grayling to oversee global communication...

LONDON - DEK has appointed Grayling to manage its corporate profile globally, with particular focus to be given to Europe and Asia.

Wunderman launches new promo division
Digital
Jul 29, 2011
Chantelle Pang

Wunderman launches new promo division

SYDNEY - Wunderman has opened a specialist promotions division to expend the growing opportunities in the promotional digital space.

Rovio and Madhouse partner to drive mobile marketing in China
Advertising
Jul 29, 2011
Chantelle Pang

Rovio and Madhouse partner to drive mobile ...

SHANGHAI – Rovio, creator of the mobile game Angry Birds, has announced a partnership with the mobile advertising network, Madhouse, in China.

CASE STUDY: Malaysian mothers flaunt their ‘bump’
Digital
Jul 29, 2011
Chantelle Pang

CASE STUDY: Malaysian mothers flaunt their ‘bump’

KUALA LUMPUR - Friso is using Facebook in a unique digital campaign to engage the attention of mothers in Malaysia.

Digital moves this week from Google, Groupon, The Economist and more
Digital
Jul 29, 2011
Chantelle Pang

Digital moves this week from Google, Groupon, The ...

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Burson-Marsteller China opens operation in Shenzhen
News
Jul 29, 2011
Chantelle Pang

Burson-Marsteller China opens operation in Shenzhen

SHENZEN – Burson-Marsteller China has announced the opening of a new office in Shenzhen. It which will be led by Kelly Yang, who previously directed in Burson-Marsteller China’s Guangzhou operation.

