taste the feeling
How Coca-Cola is addressing the ‘age of dichotomy’ with ‘Real Magic’
With ‘Real Magic’, Coca-Cola is taking a fresh look at flavours, collaborations, distribution, and festive consumption, seeking inspiration from pop culture and its own storied past.
How Coca-Cola is bringing 'Taste the feeling' to ASEAN
SINGAPORE - Coca-Cola has kicked off the ASEAN rollout of its new ‘One Brand’ global marketing strategy, with the Southeast Asia launch of its global creative campaign, ‘Taste the feeling’.
Coca-Cola's 'Taste the feeling' creative for ASEAN
On 11 March, Coca-Cola announced the ASEAN launch of its new ‘One Brand’ global marketing strategy, which unites Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light and Coke Zero under a single Coca-Cola brand positioning with the 'Taste the feeling' campaign. The campaign also marks the beverage giant’s 80th year in Singapore and Malaysia. Here, a selection of ASEAN-specific campaign images.
