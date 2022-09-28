taste the feeling

How Coca-Cola is bringing 'Taste the feeling' to ASEAN
Mar 17, 2016
Gabey Goh

How Coca-Cola is bringing 'Taste the feeling' to ASEAN

SINGAPORE - Coca-Cola has kicked off the ASEAN rollout of its new ‘One Brand’ global marketing strategy, with the Southeast Asia launch of its global creative campaign, ‘Taste the feeling’.

Coca-Cola's 'Taste the feeling' creative for ASEAN
Mar 17, 2016
Gabey Goh

Coca-Cola's 'Taste the feeling' creative for ASEAN

On 11 March, Coca-Cola announced the ASEAN launch of its new ‘One Brand’ global marketing strategy, which unites Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light and Coke Zero under a single Coca-Cola brand positioning with the 'Taste the feeling' campaign. The campaign also marks the beverage giant’s 80th year in Singapore and Malaysia. Here, a selection of ASEAN-specific campaign images.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble