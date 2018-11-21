takeover

SPH announces $3.4 billion takeover, delisting
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Takeover by Keppel Pegasus avoids a situation where prime SPH assets would be cherry-picked, the embattled media company contends.

Golin Singapore acquires Hurrah Productions
Nov 21, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Takeover seeks to boost visual storytelling capabilities.

McKinsey & Co acquires Malaysia's VLT Labs
Sep 19, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Purchase is the consultancy’s first digital acquisition in Southeast Asia.

DAN launches Merkle in APAC with Sokrati takeover
Jul 27, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Sokrati to be rebranded under Merkle umbrella post-acquisition.

MullenLowe Group buys PR agency Salt
Jul 13, 2017
Omar Oakes

Acquisition is in line with MullenLowe's strategy of integrating creative advertising and PR.

Major growth the driver behind WE’s APAC expansion
May 17, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The recent acquisitions of Red Bridge Communications and Watatawa are key steps in a wider plan for WE Communications to aggressively grow its APAC footprint.

