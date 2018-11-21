Search
13 hours ago
SPH announces $3.4 billion takeover, delisting
Takeover by Keppel Pegasus avoids a situation where prime SPH assets would be cherry-picked, the embattled media company contends.
Nov 21, 2018
Golin Singapore acquires Hurrah Productions
Takeover seeks to boost visual storytelling capabilities.
Sep 19, 2017
McKinsey & Co acquires Malaysia's VLT Labs
Purchase is the consultancy’s first digital acquisition in Southeast Asia.
Jul 27, 2017
DAN launches Merkle in APAC with Sokrati takeover
Sokrati to be rebranded under Merkle umbrella post-acquisition.
Jul 13, 2017
MullenLowe Group buys PR agency Salt
Acquisition is in line with MullenLowe's strategy of integrating creative advertising and PR.
May 17, 2017
Major growth the driver behind WE’s APAC expansion
The recent acquisitions of Red Bridge Communications and Watatawa are key steps in a wider plan for WE Communications to aggressively grow its APAC footprint.
