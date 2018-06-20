system 1

Have Cannes Lions lost their emotional impact?
1 day ago
Jon Evans

Have Cannes Lions lost their emotional impact?

Awards jurors love campaigns that drive social purpose yet consumers don’t always feel the same. That's according to research from System 1, which compared Cannes Lions winners against other ads.

Capturing hearts and minds: Why neuroscience is integral to marketing
Jun 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Capturing hearts and minds: Why neuroscience is integral to marketing

From mirror neurons to brain systems, Deepak Varma at Kantar explains how neuroscience is teaching brands even more about their advertising and audiences.

