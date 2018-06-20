Search
Have Cannes Lions lost their emotional impact?
Awards jurors love campaigns that drive social purpose yet consumers don’t always feel the same. That's according to research from System 1, which compared Cannes Lions winners against other ads.
Jun 20, 2018
Capturing hearts and minds: Why neuroscience is integral to marketing
From mirror neurons to brain systems, Deepak Varma at Kantar explains how neuroscience is teaching brands even more about their advertising and audiences.
