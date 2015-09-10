suzanne powers

McCann global CSO Suzanne Powers promoted to global president
Alison Weissbrot

Powers will remain in her role as global chief strategy officer while taking on the expanded president title.

Women may be holding themselves back out of guilt
Sep 10, 2015
Emily Tan

SINGAPORE - Only 3 per cent of creative directors are women, and while the reasons are manifold and the problems systemic, one of the barriers for women could be their own feelings of guilt, according to a panel discussion at Spikes Asia today.

'Deep globality': McCann’s answer to global brand building
Feb 27, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

ASIA-PACIFIC – McCann Worldgroup has set out to understand the truth about globalisation and the impact on brands and societies. The study has taken the agency across the world, inspired tools and is set to spawn a 'deep globality' division.

Suzanne Powers appointed global chief strategy officer for McCann Erickson
Jun 12, 2013
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Former global strategy officer for Crispin Porter + Bogusky Suzanne Powers has joined McCann Erickson as EVP - chief strategy officer.

Crispin Porter hires TBWA's Suzanne Powers for global strategy
Nov 10, 2010
Mark Banham

GLOBAL - Crispin Porter + Bogusky has appointed Suzanne Powers (picutred) as global strategy officer, signalling the agency's ambition to spread its influence outside its US heartland.

