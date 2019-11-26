Search
Nov 26, 2019
HK protest group urges ad industry to strike for five days
Hong Kong Strike group calls on the advertising industry to protest the government by stopping work throughout next week.
Sep 3, 2019
Zara distances itself from Hong Kong protests amid Chinese furore over store closure
Zara's Causeway Bay store closure on Monday has made the brand yet another target for Chinese internet users.
Aug 6, 2019
H&M becomes the latest brand involved — unwillingly — in Hong Kong protests
Some Chinese mainland Weibo users are calling for a boycott on the brand after it closed a store on the day of the city's general strike.
