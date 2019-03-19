state of marketing

Marketers struggling to deal with deluge of data
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Marketers struggling to deal with deluge of data

TOP OF THE CHARTS: While they have coped admirably with a drastic changes wrought by the pandemic, marketers are balancing a profusion of data sources, with spotty quality and efficacy, Salesforce's State of Marketing report reveals.

Marketing now the foundation of CX: Salesforce
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Marketing now the foundation of CX: Salesforce

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Salesforce's latest study highlights the growing integration of marketing with other business units, and the increasing influence of AI and privacy concerns.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

3 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

5 Women to Watch 2021: Final deadline extended by one week

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

6 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive better creative output

7 Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to improve creative

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

8 Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

9 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

Mindshare shuffles leadership, reveals “good growth” positioning

10 Mindshare shuffles leadership, reveals “good growth” positioning