spurs
May 15, 2020
Bending it like Beckham and living healthier, better, longer lives
Insurer AIA brings iconic footballer David Beckham and club Tottenham Hotspurs together in a purpose-driven campaign that will give them—and us—answers to nagging wellness questions.
Sep 6, 2019
“We want to be 100 years young”: AIA CMO
The insurer is celebrating its centennial this year, and Stuart Spencer is already focused on how the brand can get ahead in the next century.
Jan 14, 2013
Chinese sportswear brand Peak signs NBA player Tony Parker
HONG KONG - Peak Sport Products has signed an endorsement agreement with Tony Parker, a four-time NBA All-Star and point guard for the San Antonio Spurs.
