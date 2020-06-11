spotx

Tencent's music streaming platform Joox selects SpotX as SSP
Jun 11, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: Asian music streaming platform, which already counts Coca-Cola, P&G and Unilever as ad clients, wants to scale its programmatic offering.

Company behind Likee and Imo apps strikes first programmatic deal
May 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Bigo Technology's move comes just months after rival TikTok opened up its inventory to third-party ad tech vendors.

How media consumption is fluctuating in Southeast Asia and Australia
Apr 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

SpotX internal data reveals dramatic shifts in media consumption; while Unruly survey details what consumers expect of brands during this time.

Hooq selects SpotX to power its advertising ambitions
Sep 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

SpotX will act as Hooq’s ad server and SSP.

SpotX integrates IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement SDK
Jul 17, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

IAB Tech Lab has more than doubled certified partners using the OM SDK since December.

Six exchanges sign commitment to transparency, fairness
Oct 18, 2018
Staff Reporters

A group of programmatic exchanges has committed to a set of principles and said it will work with TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) to form a certification based on those principles.

