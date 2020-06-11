spotx
Tencent's music streaming platform Joox selects SpotX as SSP
TECH BITES: Asian music streaming platform, which already counts Coca-Cola, P&G and Unilever as ad clients, wants to scale its programmatic offering.
Company behind Likee and Imo apps strikes first programmatic deal
Bigo Technology's move comes just months after rival TikTok opened up its inventory to third-party ad tech vendors.
How media consumption is fluctuating in Southeast Asia and Australia
SpotX internal data reveals dramatic shifts in media consumption; while Unruly survey details what consumers expect of brands during this time.
Hooq selects SpotX to power its advertising ambitions
SpotX will act as Hooq’s ad server and SSP.
SpotX integrates IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement SDK
IAB Tech Lab has more than doubled certified partners using the OM SDK since December.
Six exchanges sign commitment to transparency, fairness
A group of programmatic exchanges has committed to a set of principles and said it will work with TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) to form a certification based on those principles.
