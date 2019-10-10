spikes asia 2019
How brands are experimenting with TikTok
The creative director of TikTok’s in-house planning and creative unit reveals how some of the best brands are testing the platform.
What we'd eliminate from our jobs if we could: Industry pros confess
Time sheets, link tests, briefs... who needs them? Heck, we could even do without 'showing up', says one industry leader.
What is digital placemaking?
Digital placemaking is a relatively new advertising medium for brands. Vandal's Emile Rademeyer explains how brands are using it, and how it forms part of the shift from advertising to experiences.
Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost
Kraft Heinz marketing head argues that conversations on digital advertising are too concentrated on cost rather than impact to brand, and that agencies need to step up
What can advertising learn from blackjack and single malts?
Ogilvy's Sonal Dabral spoke at Spikes Asia about the three things he enjoys the most in life, and how they relate to the industry.
Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the stereotyping trap'
Julie Bramham makes a strong case for doing away with gender stereotypes at the inaugural session of Spikes Asia 2019
