Search
space doctors
1 day ago
How brands are unleashing their inner dragons this festive season
Space Doctors' Maya Madhusoodan and Greenie Lei explore how brands in Asia are transcending conventional approaches, blending symbolism, culture, and thoughtful design to stand out this festive season.
Jul 23, 2018
Colour me successful: why it's time to reconsider what your palette is saying
'Millennial pink' may be a fad — but it has lasted longer than expected. In a world where visuals are king, what other colour trends are important for brands seeking recognition online?
Mar 16, 2018
Localisation of marketing is harder than brands may think: Space Doctors CEO
Saying you understand local culture means going way beyond the social media buzz of the day, advises Fiona McNae of culture and semiotics insight firm Space Doctors.
Jan 10, 2018
Experiential marketing reaches exhibitions
Create ‘defining moments’ to spark lasting connections.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins