space doctors

How brands are unleashing their inner dragons this festive season
1 day ago
Maya Madhusoodan

How brands are unleashing their inner dragons this festive season

Space Doctors' Maya Madhusoodan and Greenie Lei explore how brands in Asia are transcending conventional approaches, blending symbolism, culture, and thoughtful design to stand out this festive season.

Colour me successful: why it's time to reconsider what your palette is saying
Jul 23, 2018
Olivia Parker

Colour me successful: why it's time to reconsider what your palette is saying

'Millennial pink' may be a fad — but it has lasted longer than expected. In a world where visuals are king, what other colour trends are important for brands seeking recognition online?

Localisation of marketing is harder than brands may think: Space Doctors CEO
Mar 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Localisation of marketing is harder than brands may think: Space Doctors CEO

Saying you understand local culture means going way beyond the social media buzz of the day, advises Fiona McNae of culture and semiotics insight firm Space Doctors.

Experiential marketing reaches exhibitions
Jan 10, 2018
Lauren Arena

Experiential marketing reaches exhibitions

Create ‘defining moments’ to spark lasting connections.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

1 Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

2 Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

3 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

4 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

5 APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

6 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

7 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

8 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

10 Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia