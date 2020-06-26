sound

In a quieter world, brands must think carefully about the noise they make
Jun 26, 2020
Max De Lucia

Don’t just restart marketing by making noise for the sake of it. Use this moment in time to think about why we inherently need it.

A Japanese creative in London's design scene
Oct 22, 2019
David Blecken

In the first of a periodical series looking at the lives of Japanese expats in the creative and communications sectors, Pentagram partner Yuri Suzuki discusses how he ended up in London, his sound-design work, fitting in and, of course, Brexit.

Is mobile video killing the importance of sound?
Jul 19, 2016
Jonathan Rudd

Like 'video killed the radio star', is mobile video killing the starring role for music in advertising?

Sonic identity: Come on feel the noise
Jun 11, 2015
Hollie Jones

Hollie Jones of Kiosk explains why brands need to craft an aural identity to win in the experience economy.

