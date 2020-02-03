sonal dabral

Sonal Dabral to move on from Ogilvy
Feb 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

Dabral was CCO for South and Southeast Asia.

What can advertising learn from blackjack and single malts?
Sep 26, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

Ogilvy's Sonal Dabral spoke at Spikes Asia about the three things he enjoys the most in life, and how they relate to the industry.

Creative duo replaces Eugene Cheong at Ogilvy
Jan 15, 2019
David Blecken

The move reflects diminished need for Asia-Pacific regional leadership.

Sonal Dabral to join Ogilvy as group CCO and vice chairman
Jul 10, 2017
Campaign India Team

Will move from DDB Mudra where he was chairman and CCO

Ideas brave enough for more than one client
Sep 16, 2013
Emily Tan

SINGAPORE - If creative bravery produces the best work that challenges, inspires and delivers, should it be confined to just one client? Calvin Soh, founder of Ninety Nine Percent asked this during a slightly contentious panel discussion today at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity.

Feb 2, 2012

"An opportunity to get some good people": Tim Isaac on Bates India resignations

NEW DELHI - In an interview with Campaign India, Tim Isaac, chairman of Bates Asia, discusses the challenges, and opportunities, that the exit of two big names brings to the agency.

