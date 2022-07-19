society of publishers in asia
APAC publishers bullish but concerned about misinformation: SOPA
Research highlights long-term unsustainability in the Asia-Pacific’s news media industry despite evergreen demand–stressing the need for technological and business model innovation.
The Society of Publishers in Asia announces the winners of the 2013 Awards for Editorial Excellence
Hong Kong – The Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA), an organization dedicated to best practices in professional publishing, was proud to present 92 awards for outstanding journalism at its annual SOPA Awards for Editorial Excellence gala dinner at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 6 June.
