APAC publishers bullish but concerned about misinformation: SOPA
Jul 19, 2022
Staff Reporters

Research highlights long-term unsustainability in the Asia-Pacific’s news media industry despite evergreen demand–stressing the need for technological and business model innovation.

The Society of Publishers in Asia announces the winners of the 2013 Awards for Editorial Excellence
Jun 10, 2013
Press Release

Hong Kong – The Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA), an organization dedicated to best practices in professional publishing, was proud to present 92 awards for outstanding journalism at its annual SOPA Awards for Editorial Excellence gala dinner at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 6 June.

SOPA 2013 Awards for Editorial Excellence in Hong Kong
Jun 10, 2013
Emily Tan

HONG KONG - The Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) held its 2013 Awards for Editorial Excellence on 6 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Now in its 12th year, the awards programme is aimed at recognising the best of editorial in new and traditional media across Asia.

