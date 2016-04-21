Press Release

Send feedback to Press Release .
McCann Singapore appoints head of digital
News
Apr 21, 2016
Press Release

McCann Singapore appoints head of digital

SINGAPORE – 21 April, 2016 – McCann Singapore has announced the appointment of Kaezad Nallaseth as Head of Digital. Kaezad brings a wealth of experience to McCann, with 17 years of international advertising experience, 15 of those in the pure digital and CRM space.

Phil McDonald promoted to Y&R Group CEO ANZ
PR
Jan 27, 2016
Press Release

Phil McDonald promoted to Y&R Group CEO ANZ

Phil McDonald, most recently Group Managing Director for Y&R Group’s Brisbane operation, has been promoted to Y&R Group CEO, Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately.

New Fonterra global business director for BBDO
Jan 21, 2015
Press Release

New Fonterra global business director for BBDO

SINGAPORE - BBDO announced today the appointment of Abbe Hale, who joins as Global Business Director across the network’s Fonterra accounts and will be based in Singapore.

DiGi selects NagaDDB and Havas as creative agencies on record
News
Aug 18, 2014
Press Release

DiGi selects NagaDDB and Havas as creative agencies ...

Following the completion of a robust, organisation-wide transformation programme, DiGi embarked on a process to select the right creative agency to work with us in developing our brand through our next phase of our growth, and as we move deeper into executing on our mission to deliver Internet For All.

Mindshare partners with Next Billion to launch marketing services for Emerging Markets
News
Aug 14, 2014
Press Release

Mindshare partners with Next Billion to launch ...

Mindshare further consolidates its leadership position in providing new-age solutions tailored to Emerging Market Consumers by partnering with Next Billion.

Publicis WW announces today that it has acquired a minority stake in Arcade.
Advertising
Aug 8, 2014
Press Release

Publicis WW announces today that it has acquired a ...

Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Jakarta, Arcade currently employs more than 100 professionals across the region.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia