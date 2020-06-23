socialbakers

Brands in APAC quiet on #BlackLivesMatter posts
Jun 23, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Social data finds that very few brands have shown support for #BlackLivesMatter in Asia-Pacific, compared with the rest of the world.

Is adspend recovery in Asia sign of good news to come in the West?
Apr 9, 2020
Omar Oakes

East Asia is seeing resurgence in adspend on social media as region recovers from pandemic.

Demand for paid Facebook ads crumples as marketing budgets hit by pandemic: Socialbakers
Mar 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brands are posting more organic content, and paid budgets are likely being frozen, although signs of a pickup are already visible in parts of Asia, according to a new report.

Instagram audience overtakes that of Facebook on big brand pages
Feb 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

Study of world's biggest brand pages reveals what could be landmark moment for Facebook.

The state of social media: what lies ahead for marketers?
Dec 16, 2019
Charles Tidswell

Socialbakers' VP of JAPAC reviews the biggest events in social media over the past year, and what trends lie ahead.

Socialbakers debuts Instagram-oriented campaign optimisation
Nov 3, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

By helping marketers identify their top performing content on Instagram, Socialbakers claims it can help marketers route spend toward eyeballs creating the most clickthrough.

