Brands in APAC quiet on #BlackLivesMatter posts
Social data finds that very few brands have shown support for #BlackLivesMatter in Asia-Pacific, compared with the rest of the world.
Is adspend recovery in Asia sign of good news to come in the West?
East Asia is seeing resurgence in adspend on social media as region recovers from pandemic.
Demand for paid Facebook ads crumples as marketing budgets hit by pandemic: Socialbakers
Brands are posting more organic content, and paid budgets are likely being frozen, although signs of a pickup are already visible in parts of Asia, according to a new report.
Instagram audience overtakes that of Facebook on big brand pages
Study of world's biggest brand pages reveals what could be landmark moment for Facebook.
The state of social media: what lies ahead for marketers?
Socialbakers' VP of JAPAC reviews the biggest events in social media over the past year, and what trends lie ahead.
Socialbakers debuts Instagram-oriented campaign optimisation
By helping marketers identify their top performing content on Instagram, Socialbakers claims it can help marketers route spend toward eyeballs creating the most clickthrough.
