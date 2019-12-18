smaato

How to improve in-app: understanding the industry initiatives
Dec 18, 2019
Delynn Ho

How to improve in-app: understanding the industry initiatives

Understanding and supporting initiatives to combat fraud and improve transparency in-app will play a key role in widening its appeal.

Good riddance to cookies, it's all about apps now
Oct 25, 2019
Delynn Ho

Good riddance to cookies, it's all about apps now

As consumers have shifted to mobile environments, we should have called time on the cookie some time ago.

Mobile ad fraud: In-app less vulnerable, but vigilance needed
Jun 24, 2019
Alex Khan

Mobile ad fraud: In-app less vulnerable, but vigilance needed

Fraudsters tend to target mobile web campaigns more often, but in-app ad providers need to keep up with preventative measures.

Why women are the most valuable mobile gamers for advertisers
Mar 12, 2019
Delynn Ho

Why women are the most valuable mobile gamers for advertisers

Gaming has long been thought of as a male-dominated pastime—but it’s time to call 'game over' on this outdated stereotype.

APAC sees 'massive' growth in mobile ad requests
Mar 1, 2019
Staff Reporters

APAC sees 'massive' growth in mobile ad requests

TOP OF THE CHARTS: India is seeing "meteoric" growth in mobile advertising, with South Korea and Thailand also chalking up big numbers, according to mobile ad platform provider Smaato.

To support first-price auctions some basic factors must be in place
Dec 11, 2018
Alex Khan

To support first-price auctions some basic factors must be in place

Demand-side platforms will be more comfortable shifting to first-price bidding as the supply-side becomes more clear and transparent, says Smaato's APAC managing director.

