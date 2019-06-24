Fraudsters tend to target mobile web campaigns more often, but in-app ad providers need to keep up with preventative measures.
Demand-side platforms will be more comfortable shifting to first-price bidding as the supply-side becomes more clear and transparent, says Smaato's APAC managing director.
AOL’s Alex Khan suggests mobile video advertising should be bigger than it is. A recent report highlights the need to improve the experience for viewers and provides useful pointers for ad buyers and creatives.
But how? AOL's Alex Khan offers three principles to follow.
Brands that aren't building behavioural profiles now could be falling behind their competitors, writes AOL's Alex Khan.
Alex Khan of AOL Platforms argues for the weighting via a 'distraction metric' when comparing the impact video ads on big versus small screens and among different demographics.
