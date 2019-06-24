Alex Khan

Mobile ad fraud: In-app less vulnerable, but vigilance needed
Advertising
Jun 24, 2019
Alex Khan

Mobile ad fraud: In-app less vulnerable, but ...

Fraudsters tend to target mobile web campaigns more often, but in-app ad providers need to keep up with preventative measures.

To support first-price auctions some basic factors must be in place
Digital
Dec 11, 2018
Alex Khan

To support first-price auctions some basic factors ...

Demand-side platforms will be more comfortable shifting to first-price bidding as the supply-side becomes more clear and transparent, says Smaato's APAC managing director.

Length, buffers and control: the rights and wrongs of mobile video ads
Analysis
Jun 26, 2017
Alex Khan

Length, buffers and control: the rights and wrongs ...

AOL’s Alex Khan suggests mobile video advertising should be bigger than it is. A recent report highlights the need to improve the experience for viewers and provides useful pointers for ad buyers and creatives.

The headlines show the digital industry needs to win back trust
Analysis
Apr 3, 2017
Alex Khan

The headlines show the digital industry needs to ...

But how? AOL's Alex Khan offers three principles to follow.

Why publisher profiles will only get you so far
Analysis
Dec 14, 2016
Alex Khan

Why publisher profiles will only get you so far

Brands that aren't building behavioural profiles now could be falling behind their competitors, writes AOL's Alex Khan.

The real measure is, ‘who’s watching?’
Digital
Jul 24, 2015
Alex Khan

The real measure is, ‘who’s watching?’

Alex Khan of AOL Platforms argues for the weighting via a 'distraction metric' when comparing the impact video ads on big versus small screens and among different demographics.

