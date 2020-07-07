sir martin sorrell
Martin Sorrell: 'There's something about the unfairness of it that drives me'
S4 chief on bouncing back, what he would do with WPP and why Xi Jinping has the right philosophy.
Sorrell: Digital natives see PR as 'press releases and gin soaked lunches'
Sir Martin Sorrell also takes a swipe at Ogilvy's newly-hired CEO Andy Main.
Sorrell warns of homogenous purpose campaigns, says COVID-19 is 'burning platform' for digital acceleration
In a wide-ranging live session during Campaign Connect, the former boss of WPP spoke to the acceleration of digital and responded to the 'distressing' situation unfolding in the US.
Sorrell: COVID-19 will trigger 'Darwinian cull' of ad industry
In a wide-ranging interview, the S4 Capital chief discusses how COVID-19 presents an opportunity for some businesses, and a coup de grâce for others.
Sorrell on Facebook's Reliance deal: 'Whilst everyone else is looking at their boots, they are looking at the sky'
The mammoth $5.7 billion investment at a time when most companies are cutting costs points to the flexibility of the tech sector, the head of S4 Capital told Campaign Asia-Pacific.
Sorrell: will target India's growth clients who want 'faster, better, cheaper'
The executive chairman of S4 Capital told Campaign India there's a good chance they'll be talking to WPP clients as well.
