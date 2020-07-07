sir martin sorrell

Martin Sorrell: 'There's something about the unfairness of it that drives me'
Jul 7, 2020
Adam Gale

S4 chief on bouncing back, what he would do with WPP and why Xi Jinping has the right philosophy.

Sorrell: Digital natives see PR as 'press releases and gin soaked lunches'
Jun 30, 2020
Danny Rogers

Sir Martin Sorrell also takes a swipe at Ogilvy's newly-hired CEO Andy Main.

Sorrell warns of homogenous purpose campaigns, says COVID-19 is 'burning platform' for digital acceleration
Jun 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

In a wide-ranging live session during Campaign Connect, the former boss of WPP spoke to the acceleration of digital and responded to the 'distressing' situation unfolding in the US.

Sorrell: COVID-19 will trigger 'Darwinian cull' of ad industry
Apr 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

In a wide-ranging interview, the S4 Capital chief discusses how COVID-19 presents an opportunity for some businesses, and a coup de grâce for others.

Sorrell on Facebook's Reliance deal: 'Whilst everyone else is looking at their boots, they are looking at the sky'
Apr 23, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The mammoth $5.7 billion investment at a time when most companies are cutting costs points to the flexibility of the tech sector, the head of S4 Capital told Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Sorrell: will target India's growth clients who want 'faster, better, cheaper'
Nov 23, 2019
Raahil Chopra

The executive chairman of S4 Capital told Campaign India there's a good chance they'll be talking to WPP clients as well.

