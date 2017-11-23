singles
100 brands sell RMB 100 million in first 111 minutes of Singles Day sales: Alibaba
Cartier's first-ever livestream attracts 770,000 viewers, and imported products including coffee beans and camel milk see high demand as the festival officially kicks off.
Brands, I’m part of your marketing team: Alibaba CMO
Still insisting that Alibaba is not an ecommerce company but a data services firm, Chris Tung talks about the latest efforts to help brands leverage data.
Watch: Lessons from China's Singles Day
Fresh groceries, better logistics, stronger branding entertainment are helping the 11.11 shopping festival overcome consumer fatigue with the event, says AdMaster COO, Calvin Chan.
The predicament of Asia’s young singletons
Unmarried consumers, having different lifestyle needs from their coupled-up counterparts, face unique stresses but that means opportunity for brands to get to know in intimate detail.
From Singles' Day to 'Tianmao Day': how China successfully commercialised another holiday
MAINLAND CHINA - Online retailers on Tmall and Taobao were certainly not feeling lonely on Singles' Day last Sunday, 11 November—said by some to be the loneliest day in the calendar as it is denoted by 1,1,1,1.
A preview of consumption trends for 2013: MEC & CIC
MAINLAND CHINA - Top consumption trends for 2013 will range from 'going micro', 'spectacular singles' to a 'grey hair craze', according to a report released by MEC and CIC.
