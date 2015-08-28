Search
simon kahn
22 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Simon Kahn, Google
A vocal advocate of DEI practices at the workplace, the Google marketer works on his vision to make APAC a growth engine for the tech giant and a significant contributor to the company’s success.
Aug 28, 2015
Updated: Google's shift from clicks to 'micro-moments'
ASIA-PACIFIC - Mobile has changed the face of digital marketing analytics. Ad networks, media companies and social platforms have played up social data and behaviour-oriented consumer insights. And now even Google is changing its rhetoric on digital marketing.
