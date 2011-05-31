Search
'We should celebrate the demise of the cookie'
CAMPAIGN 360: Senior marketers from Google, Dole and P&G discuss the opportunity for evolution in the cookieless future, and how far along brands are in transforming.
May 31, 2011
Fluid founder starts investment venture Nest in HK
HONG KONG - Simon Squibb, founder of creative design consultancy Fluid, has formed new investment venture Nest to support local entrepreneurs and start-ups.
