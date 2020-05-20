Search
May 20, 2020
Nearly 1 in 10 videos in Southeast Asia are not brand-safe
Adtech firm SilverPush says the majority of unsafe videos involve violence, but can also include nudity, extremism and smoking.
Aug 7, 2019
Powering effective campaigns with better contextuality
In an age where brand safety is paramount, contextual marketing helps brands ensure that their content ends up in the right places.
Apr 1, 2019
SilverPush finds fuel in fight against misplaced ads
An APAC-native company offering tech for better contextual ad placement adds Hong Kong to a growing list of active markets.
