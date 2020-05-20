silverpush

Nearly 1 in 10 videos in Southeast Asia are not brand-safe
May 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Nearly 1 in 10 videos in Southeast Asia are not brand-safe

Adtech firm SilverPush says the majority of unsafe videos involve violence, but can also include nudity, extremism and smoking.

Powering effective campaigns with better contextuality
Aug 7, 2019
Kartik Mehta

Powering effective campaigns with better contextuality

In an age where brand safety is paramount, contextual marketing helps brands ensure that their content ends up in the right places.

SilverPush finds fuel in fight against misplaced ads
Apr 1, 2019
Matthew Miller

SilverPush finds fuel in fight against misplaced ads

An APAC-native company offering tech for better contextual ad placement adds Hong Kong to a growing list of active markets.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia