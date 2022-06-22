shortlist
Cannes PR Lions shortlist revealed
Global PR agencies including Edelman and Ketchum have received multiple nominations in the PR Lions shortlist, alongside work from smaller PR shops.
APAC Effies announces shortlist
107 finalists from 11 APAC territories have made the cut, with winners to be announced in September
35 APAC campaigns make Gerety Awards shortlist
Dentsu network agencies Dentsu Inc in Japan and Dentsu Jayme Syfu in the Philippines are named agencies of the year in their respective markets.
D&AD shortlist has 269 APAC hopefuls
Japan leads APAC markets with 64 shortlisted entries, followed closely by Australia with 61.
Join the industry's end of the year party!
The 2018 Agency of the Year programme commences today in Mumbai, celebrating 25 years excellent agency work, inspiring individuals pushing the industry forward and the contributions of our esteemed jury.
2018 PR Awards shortlist announced
The jury for the 2018 PR Awards, slated for 13 June in Hong Kong, has shortlisted 277 entries.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins