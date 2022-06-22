shortlist

Cannes PR Lions shortlist revealed
Jun 22, 2022
John Harrington

Global PR agencies including Edelman and Ketchum have received multiple nominations in the PR Lions shortlist, alongside work from smaller PR shops.

APAC Effies announces shortlist
Jun 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

107 finalists from 11 APAC territories have made the cut, with winners to be announced in September

35 APAC campaigns make Gerety Awards shortlist
Jun 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Dentsu network agencies Dentsu Inc in Japan and Dentsu Jayme Syfu in the Philippines are named agencies of the year in their respective markets.

D&AD shortlist has 269 APAC hopefuls
May 21, 2019
Staff Reporters

Japan leads APAC markets with 64 shortlisted entries, followed closely by Australia with 61.

Join the industry's end of the year party!
Dec 4, 2018
Staff

The 2018 Agency of the Year programme commences today in Mumbai, celebrating 25 years excellent agency work, inspiring individuals pushing the industry forward and the contributions of our esteemed jury.

2018 PR Awards shortlist announced
May 18, 2018
Staff Reporters

The jury for the 2018 PR Awards, slated for 13 June in Hong Kong, has shortlisted 277 entries.

