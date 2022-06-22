Cannes PR Lions shortlist revealed

PR agencies have a strong showing in this year's PR Lions shortlist - a category that in the past has been dominated by entries from advertising agencies. The shortlist has been revealed today, ahead of the announcement of the winners on Thursday evening.

Among the global PR agencies, Edelman is shortlisted five times for idea creation, including twice for 'As Early as Five' for Dove, a joint credit between Ogilvy London and Edelman New York.

Edelman's other mentions, all from the London office, are for '#MyNameIs Fuh-Net-Ic Filter' for Race Equality Matters; 'Green Light Signal' for the National Grid; and 'Master Piece' for XBox.

Work by Ketchum is shortlisted three times. 'See Equal #SharetheLoad' for Proctor & Gamble, credited to BBDO India Mumbai and Ketchum Sampark Mumbai, is listed twice, and there's one nomination for 'National Roast Day' for Wendy's, by Ketchum Chicago alongside VMLY&R Kansas City.

Sister Omnicom PR agency Impact Porter Novelli Dubai has a joint idea creation credit, with BBDO Dubai, for 'Elections Edition' for Annahar Newspaper - that campaign is shortlisted twice.

Meanwhile, Weber Shandwick New York's 'Oreo Thins Protection Programme' is shortlisted, and Hill+Knowlton Strategies Stockholm is included for 'Discover the Originals' for Visit Sweden (a joint credit with Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg). LLYC's 'Bihar: Choosing Tomorrow' for the BBK Foundation, a joint credit with the client, is also shortlisted.

Elsewhere, the muliti-award-winning Long Live the Prince, for the Kiyan Prince Foundation by Engine London, is shortlisted four times. That campaign won five awards at the PRWeek UK Awards last year.

There's a double shortlisting for Mount Recyclemore by London agency Fanclub PR (below), while another London agency, The Romans, gets the nod for Fast + Slow for Sports Direct.

#FreeCutherbert for Aldi by McCann Manchester and Clarion Communications London is shortlisted twice. The satirical campaign Welcome to the Icelandverse for Inspired by Iceland - credited to SS+K New York and M&C Saatchi Talk London - is also in the list.

Have a Word for the Mayor of London by Ogilvy London is another UK campaign that makes the shortlist.

There are two entries in the shortlist for Sunbrew for Corona by David Miami/Allison+Partners Chicago. Other campaigns to secure two nominations include 'A Piece of Ajax' for AFC Ajax by AFC Ajaz Amsterdam and Het PR Bureau Amsterdam; and 'Hetzjaeger. Antifascist Algorithms' for Laut Gegen Nazis EV by Philipp und Keuntje Hamburg and Fischerappelt Hamburg.

'Teenage Dream' for Sandy Hook Promise by BBDO New York and Dini Von Mueffling Communications New York also features in the shortlist.

Among the campaigns with the most shortlists are 'Morning After Island' for Grupo Estrategigo by Ogilvy Honduras, which features five times.

Leo Burnett Chicago's 'The Lost Class' for Change the Ref Inc has four entries on the shortlist. And with a hattrick of shortlists is 'Save it see it' for Michelob Ultra by Gut Miami.

Campaigns to receive two nominations include 'Backup Ukraine' for Polycam and UNESCO by Virtue Worldwide New York and 'Bless Your F*ing Cooch' for EOS by Mischief @ No Fixed Address Brooklyn.

Other categories

In other Cannes Lions shortlists released today, Edelman appears on the shortlists for Creative Data, with its 'Green Light' campaign for the National Grid, while Edelman France was shortlisted for its 'The Cost of Inequality' for Foundation Les Femmes.

Golin is also shortlisted for the Creative Data shortlist for its 'Mind Race' campaign for ASICS, and for its work on Omo's 'Tag the Game' in the Social shortlist.

Edelman also appears on the Direct shortlist, for 'See my Skin' for Vaseline, while Prime Weber Shandwick features for its 'Billion Dollar Collection' campaign for H&M.

Edelman Spain also appears on the Media shortlist with 'Real Voices of Pride' for FELGTB, and Weber Shandwick is shortlisted in the Social category for its Bud Light campaign 'The Heinicke Deal'.

