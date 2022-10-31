shopper marketing

Why retail media networks have become the primary focus for brands in APAC
Oct 31, 2022
Shawn Lim

No longer a secondary focus for retailers or brands, retail media expects to grow significantly over the next several years.

Cost per head is dead: Better ways to judge experiential
May 29, 2019
Christian Gani

Brands must move beyond superficial metrics to focus on the quality, not quantity, of interactions.

Nielsen makes retail push with VR store simulation
Mar 16, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

The company showcased a VR-based tool for evaluating point-of-sale effectiveness yesterday in Singapore.

How RFID can save Japan from its '2018 issue'
Dec 12, 2017
Masaki Miyazawa

A shopper-marketing strategist at Beacon Communications looks on the bright side of a looming crisis for convenience stores.

Shopper marketing finally getting its due: TracyLocke
Mar 7, 2016
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - For TracyLocke’s global CEO Hugh Boyle, support and recognition of the power of shopper marketing has been a long time coming.

