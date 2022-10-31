shopper marketing
Why retail media networks have become the primary focus for brands in APAC
No longer a secondary focus for retailers or brands, retail media expects to grow significantly over the next several years.
Cost per head is dead: Better ways to judge experiential
Brands must move beyond superficial metrics to focus on the quality, not quantity, of interactions.
Nielsen makes retail push with VR store simulation
The company showcased a VR-based tool for evaluating point-of-sale effectiveness yesterday in Singapore.
How RFID can save Japan from its '2018 issue'
A shopper-marketing strategist at Beacon Communications looks on the bright side of a looming crisis for convenience stores.
Barrows: China is set for a retail revolution
Retailers need to improve shopper experience to meet rising expectations and counter the impact of ecommerce, shopper marketing specialist says.
Shopper marketing finally getting its due: TracyLocke
SINGAPORE - For TracyLocke’s global CEO Hugh Boyle, support and recognition of the power of shopper marketing has been a long time coming.
