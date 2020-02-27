shares

WPP shares crash on Q4 'deterioration' in North America, UK
Feb 27, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP shares crash on Q4 'deterioration' in North America, UK

Stock price plunges 16% on London Stock Exchange Thursday morning.

Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as WPP's stock market value
Oct 8, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as WPP's stock market value

Former WPP chief seeks to justify retaining his shares in ad giant.

Publicis Groupe shares slide 9% amid fall in organic growth
Jul 20, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

Publicis Groupe shares slide 9% amid fall in organic growth

The chief executive of Publicis Groupe has experienced his first bad financial quarter since he took charge last June, as a drop in organic growth led its shares down 9%

Nokia shares prove it is neither down nor out of the Asian market
Oct 25, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

Nokia shares prove it is neither down nor out of the Asian market

ASIA PACIFIC - The recent research findings by In Mobi, the mobile advertising network, suggests that Nokia remains a dominant player, with 47 per cent of impressions globally and 61 percent share of impressions in Asia.

Nokia shares are up but CEO to slash 1,800 jobs
Oct 22, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

Nokia shares are up but CEO to slash 1,800 jobs

GLOBAL - Less than a month after new CEO Steve Elop took to the helm at Nokia, he has confirmed he will be looking to axe 1,800 jobs as part of his mission to streamline operations.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia